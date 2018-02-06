$1.2B Resorts World Catskills Opens To Public

Resorts World Catskills celebrated a significant milestone on Thursday, Feb. 8 by opening its casino doors several weeks ahead of schedule.

The luxury casino resort -- which cost $1.2 billion to build -- marked the occasion by welcoming thousands of guests to the gaming floor which included a private ribbon-cutting celebration.

It's web site, which can be accessed by clicking here, calls the New York's newest casino resort "Wonderfully Out of Place."

Resorts World Catskills’ 100,000-square-foot casino floor features over 2,150 high-tech slots and 112 live table games, including Blackjack, Craps, Baccarat, Roulette and Pai Gow Tiles. A poker room and private luxurious gaming salons are expected to debut later in February.

Elected officials from New York state, Sullivan County, the Town of Thompson and the region joined executives from Resorts World Catskills for the ceremony.

Among the guest speakers were Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, state Sen. John Bonacic, Assemblyman Gary Pretlow and Assemblywoman Aileen Gunther.

Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay, a beneficiary of the largest stockholder of the parent of Resorts World Catskills, had the honor of cutting the ribbon. The event concluded with a ceremonial Lion Dance performance to bring continued good fortune to the property.

Guests will also be able to choose from varied experiences, ranging from fine dining to year-round live entertainment at the casino resort’s 2,500-seat event center, casino bars, restaurants and lounges.

“Today marks an exciting new era for us,” said Ryan Eller, President and CEO of Resorts World Catskills, "We are open for business and are ready to offer our guests unparalleled gaming, world-class amenities, and thrilling experiences like no other in the region.”

Lt. Gov. Hochul said, “The casino resort has created in excess of 1,300 new jobs and is expected to bring 4 million visitors to the Catskills each year, providing millions in revenue to the area."

"We are thrilled to be here today to commemorate this momentous occasion,” said Assemblyman Pretlow.

