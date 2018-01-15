Amazon Names 20 HQ2 Finalists

Amazon announced 20 finalists for its second headquarters on Thursday morning, with nearly all big U.S. cities, including New York.

Seattle-based Amazon did not disclose how it determined the finalists after receiving nearly 300 applications from localities.

The winner will be selected later this year. No specific month for that selection was announced.

Amazon said it expects to invest more than $5 billion in construction and grow this second headquarters to include as many as 50,000 high-paying jobs with an average salary of $100,000.

Here are the 20 locations chosen by Amazon as the HQ2 finalists:

Atlanta

Austin, Tex.

Boston

Chicago

Columbus, Ohio

Dallas

Denver

Indianapolis

Los Angeles

Miami

Montgomery County, Md.

Nashville

Newark

New York

Northern Virginia

Phladelphia

Pittsburgh

Raleigh, N.C.

Toronto, Canada

Washington, D.C.

