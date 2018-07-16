Amazon: Prime Day 2018 Breaks Record With More Than 100M Products Sold

Despite a few hiccups early on, Amazon is reporting that its latest Prime Day sale has been its most successful yet, breaking records.

Amazon’s website and app malfunctioned early on this week’s annual blow-out sale, but the company still managed to surpass all prior sale records in its 24-year history, including Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

In total, more than 100 million products were sold during the event, which ran for 36 hours, beginning at 3 p.m. on July 16.

“Sales this Prime Day surpassed Cyber Monday, Black Friday and the previous Prime Day, when comparing 36-hour periods, making this once again the biggest shopping event in Amazon history,” Amazon officials stated.

Among the best sellers, according to Amazon, were the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote and Echo Dot. Amazon reportedly sold more than $1 billion in items worldwide.

“Prime Day offers us a unique opportunity to thank Prime members with our best deals,” Amazon CEO of Worldwide Consumer Jeff Wilke stated. "Extending Prime Day to a day and a half this year allowed us to further reward members with unbeatable deals, access to exclusive new products and unforgettable experiences that highlight the many benefits of a Prime membership.

"All of this was made possible because of our many valued associates – the global team that continues to make Prime Day bigger and better."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.