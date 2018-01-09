B. Good Bringing Food With Roots To Nanuet

NANUET, N.Y. -- Nanuet residents will soon be able to enjoy a "Cousin Oliver" or "Adopted Luke."

B. Good. is opening at 44 Rockland Plaza in Nanuet on Thursday, Jan. 18. The first 100 customers in line Thursday will receive free B. Good swag.

The burger chain's slogan is "food with roots", with food sourced from local farms. The Nanuet location will serve food from Sider Forms in Suffolk County, Hepworth Farms in Ulster County, Dagele Farms in Florida, N.Y. and MJB Mushrooms in Pennsylvania. B. Good also serves salads, smoothies, and shakes.

"We offer really good nutritious food," Jennifer Granillo the director of local store marketing for B. Good, said. "Everything is hand prepared. We are chopping vegetables throughout the day. The burgers are cooked to order and served in an atmosphere that's friendly and welcoming."

B. Good opened in Boston 14 years ago and has expanded throughout the Northeast. This is the restaurant's location in Rockland and fourth restaurant in New York.

"People in the suburbs are looking for good quality food to go that they can eat at work or pick up for dinner on the way home," Granillo said. "There is a real need for that. People want to know where their food is coming from."

Customers at B. Good play a hand in naming the burgers, which has led to the Cousin Oliver, which features lettuce, tomato, onions, and homemade pickles and the Adopted Luke, which features mushrooms, caramelized onions, smoked gouda, bbq sauce. Menu items are swapped in and out seasonally.

"We like to keep it fun," Granillo said.

