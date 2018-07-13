CNBC Study Reveals Where NY Ranks Among Best States For Business

Texas finished first.

Alaska finished last.

How does New York state fare compared to other states for business?

In this study, CNBC scored all 50 states on more than 60 measures of competitiveness, developed with input from a broad and diverse array of business and policy experts, official government sources, the CNBC Global CFO Council , CEOs on the frontline of the economy -- known as the Young Presidents Organization -- and the states themselves.

New York state placed 27th overall in the CNBC study. A breakdown of its highs and lows can be found below or by clicking here.

States received points based on their rankings in each metric. Then CNBC separated those metrics into 10 broad categories, weighted based on how frequently each is used as a selling point in state economic development marketing materials. That way, their study ranked the states based on criteria they use to sell themselves.

New York state's top scores were for access to capital -- where it ranked second nationwide -- and for the education level of its workforce, where the Empire State placed third overall.

New York was ranked fourth among 50 states for its technology and innovation, according to CNBC.

New York's poorest scores came in business friendliness (48th), cost of living (47th), infrastructure -- or the condition of its roads, bridges and public services (44th) and the cost of doing business, where it placed 42nd among 50 states.

