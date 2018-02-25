Dick's Will Stop Selling Assault Rifles, Require Gun Buyers Be 21

Dick's Sporting Goods is putting in place strong steps to curtail the sale of firearms in its 700-plus stores, including many in the tristate area.

Dick’s, one of the nation’s largest sports retailers, announced Wednesday morning it is ending sales of assault-style rifles and banning the sale of guns to people younger than 21.

The move was a direct response to the latest school shooting, which occurred Feb. 14 in Parkland, Florida, claiming the lives of 17 people, including 14 students.

"Based on what’s happened and looking at those kids and those parents, it moved us all unimaginably," Ed Stack, Dick's chairman and CEO, said Wednesday on ABC's "Good Morning America."

In an interview with The New York Times , Stack, whose father founded Dick's in 1948, said, “We love these kids and their rallying cry, ‘Enough is enough.’ It got to us.

“We’re going to take a stand and step up and tell people our view and, hopefully, bring people along into the conversation.”

A number of major companies, including MetLife insurance, Delta Air Lines and Hertz car rental publicly ended relationships with the National Rifle Association after the Parkland shooting.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.