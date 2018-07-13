Leadership, Staff Changes Announced For Rockland Business Association

The Rockland Business Association is kicking off the second half of 2018 with a number of significant people-related changes including a retirement, a promotion, two new directors and two new vice chairs.

Also, Al Samuels, RBA president/CEO, has been appointed to the executive committee of the Mid-Hudson Regional Economic Development Council. He has served on the Council since its inception in 2011.

Samuels is Rockland’s only voting member on the Council and serves as Chair of the group’s Veteran’s Task Force. He also serves on the Marketing Committee, the Innovation Hot Spot Task Force and the Workforce Development Task Force.

Joan Neumann, RBA’s Vice President Administration is retiring after over 20 years with the organization. She and her husband, Les, are relocating to Central Florida in August.

Over the years, Neumann has been responsible for planning and coordinating hundreds of RBA events, from simple breakfasts to elaborate dinner functions, such as the Annual Celebrity Dinners and the Pinnacle Awards ceremonies.

She will be succeeded by Doreen Briglia, who has handled a wide range of member services for the past 12 years. As the new Director of Events & Administration, Briglia will be responsible for a broad array of RBA activities and special projects, as well as having administrative responsibilities.

Ann Byne, founder and principal of The Byne Group and Robin Rosenberg, president of GARNER Arts/Historic District, have been named to the RBA’s Board of Directors.

Both have proven backgrounds highlighting their innovative and professional abilities. The Byne Group recently celebrated its 20th Anniversay of providing outstanding client guidance in the areas of strategic branding and integrated marketing.

GARNER is a unique operation transforming a 19th century textile mill complex into a 21st century venue for artisans, food and beverage makers and purveyors and light manufacturing companies all coming together to create a veritable “maker village.”

Also, Byne is the founder and chair of the RBA’s Professional Marketing Council while Rosenberg is co-chair of the organization Women”s Leadership Council.

Elected as vice-chairs were Joseph Lagana, president, U.S. Information Systems and Thomas Rau, senior vice president, Northern Bergen/Rockland Region of TD Bank.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.