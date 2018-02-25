Palisades Center Mall Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Palisades Center mall in West Nyack, is celebrating its 20th Anniversary on Friday, March 2 from 6 to 8:p.m.

Since the shopping center's official opening on March 4, 1998, Palisades Center has been a destination for Hudson Valley residents and travelers alike, attracting 24 million guests each year. That ranks Palisades Center among the top ten most visited malls in America.

Palisades Center is a four-level shopping center with more than 200 stores, 15 restaurants, a bowling alley, ice rink, the world's tallest indoor ropes course, comedy club, and more.

“We are thrilled to celebrate twenty years of Palisades Center, showcasing our milestones and the evolution of the destination,” said Darrin Houseman, general manager of Palisades Center. “We’re proud to join the community in broadcasting all it has become, the region’s premier shopping, dining and entertainment destination, to the world, from Canada to China and everywhere in between."

Houseman added, "We’re excited to celebrate this important milestone with the Rockland County community and beyond as we look to the future of Palisades Center—the center of it all.”

Over the past 20 years, Palisades Center has grown to employ more than 5,000 people annually, and pumped over $954 million in sales taxes and $395 million in property taxes into Rockland County.

Palisades Center continues to drive regional tourism and economic growth with its strong mix of shopping, dining and entertainment venues, including several brands like Autobahn, 5 Wits, and Best Buy.

There are 25 stores in the current Palisades Center lineup that have remained since its opening in 1998. These include Dave & Buster’s, Johnny Rockets, Barnes & Noble, Target and more.

Guests are invited to join a celebration of music, elected official presentations, employee recognition and more at the mall's West Court which is on Level 1 near Best Buy.

Pyramid Management Group, owner of Palisades Center, is one of the largest shopping center developers in North America. Headquartered in Syracuse, Pyramid's portfolio of retail-based, tourist and entertainment destinations dominate the northeast with 17 properties located throughout New York, Massachusetts and Virginia.

