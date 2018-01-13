Resorts World Catskills Job Fairs Coming To Orange County

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. -- Want to work in a casino?

The State Labor Department is hosting jobs fairs for Resorts World Catskills, which is opening in Sullivan County.

Job fairs are being held Wednesday, Jan. 17 from noon to 7 p.m. at the Holiday Inn at 68 Crystal Run Road in Middletown and on Wednesday, Jan. 24 from noon to 7 p.m. at Courtyard by Marriott at 24 Crystal Run Crossing in Middletown.

Some of the current positions include bartenders, cocktail servers, cage cashiers, cooks, servers, housekeepers, stewards, and security.

