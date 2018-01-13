Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Resorts World Catskills Job Fairs Coming To Orange County

A jobs fair is being held for Resorts World Catskills
Photo Credit: Contributed

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. -- Want to work in a casino?

The State Labor Department is hosting jobs fairs for Resorts World Catskills, which is opening in Sullivan County.

Job fairs are being held Wednesday, Jan. 17 from noon to 7 p.m. at the Holiday Inn at 68 Crystal Run Road in Middletown and on Wednesday, Jan. 24 from noon to 7 p.m. at Courtyard by Marriott at 24 Crystal Run Crossing in Middletown.

Some of the current positions include bartenders, cocktail servers, cage cashiers, cooks, servers, housekeepers, stewards, and security.

For more information, click here .

