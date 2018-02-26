SUEZ Extends $1 Lease Agreement On Stony Point Town Pool Property

SUEZ and the Town of Stony Point announced an agreement this week to extend a land lease by 20 years on a 42-acre parcel used by the town for its pool.

The $1 annual lease allows the town to continue to operate the pool on the 42-acre property until 2038.

The lease agreement has been in place since 1984.

Under the terms of the new agreement, the town is responsible for all activities related to the maintenance of the property and facilities.

Stony Point Supervisor Jim Monaghan said the new lease agreement allows the town to invest $100,000 to upgrade the facility. The town also uses the pool to host a youth summer camp for 400 residents.

“We are very appreciative for SUEZ’ continued support and generosity,” Monaghan said. “With the security of a new lease, we plan to invest in the pool to modernize and enhance it.”

“We’re delighted to continue to make this property available to the residents of Stony Point,” said Chris Graziano, vice president and general manager of SUEZ operations in New York. “We recognize the importance of the pool and applaud the town for its plans to invest in several improvements.”

SUEZ has similar $1 lease agreements on properties in Rockland including the New City Little League field on Strawtown Road in New City, a park in the Village of Spring Valley and a skating pond in Piermont.

Stony Point has more than 15,000 residents..

SUEZ serves about 300,000 people in Rockland County.

As one of Rockland’s largest property owners, SUEZ owns and manages 2,300 acres of property and pays $24 million in annual taxes.

