Switch From Payroll Tax To Shield Income, Cuomo Tells New Yorkers

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration on Monday proposed a new payroll tax system and a charitable contribution program to shield New Yorkers who will be limited in how much they can deduct in state and local taxes.

Cuomo kicked off the Tax Fairness for New York Campaign to move forward on his effort to combat the devastating impacts the destructive, partisan GOP federal tax law will have on New York. Joined by Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and other Long Island leaders and elected officials, Governor Cuomo announced Maryland joined the multi-state coalition to sue the federal government over the tax law.

To advance the state's efforts to overhaul the tax code, and to generate the best ideas and solutions, New York State Budget Director Robert Mujica as well as other New York State representatives have been meeting with experts from state and local government, academia, and the private sector to obtain feedback and comment on the preliminary report released earlier this month by the Department of Taxation and Finance. The report outlines options for state tax reform designed to mitigate the adverse impact of the federal legislation on our economy and on New Yorkers.

"Washington has launched a calculated and direct assault aimed at the very heart of New York and we have two options - stand where we are or get out of the way," Cuomo said. "With the Tax Fairness for New York campaign, we are ramping up our efforts to mitigate the impacts of this plan, examining every possibility to combat this devastating legislation and doing everything we can to protect the rights and wallets of hardworking New Yorkers."

