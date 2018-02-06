This Rockland Town Has The County's Lowest Jobless Rate

If you live in Rockland County and just happen to reside in Ramapo, then chances are you have a job, according to the New York State Department of Labor.

A recent study by the department showed Ramapo had the lowest rate of unemployment at 3.6 percent in the county, said Supervisor Michael Specht.

“This data reflects the Ramapo Town Board’s commitment to stimulating economic growth by maintaining a business-friendly environment," said Specht.

The study showed that a combination of location, exemplary government services, workforce availability, award-winning schools and plenty of cultural and recreational amenities in Rockland have helped attract businesses to the town.

Some notable additions include:

Warby Parker – one of the hottest makers of prescription glasses and sunglasses – has opened a manufacturing facility in Sloatsburg, creating 128 jobs.

The Valley Rock Inn in the Village of Sloatsburg – a multi-acre resort – featuring a 75-foot pool, fine dining restaurant, bike and gear shop, guest suites, farm stand and market and more.

Iodice Plaza Shopping Center – (opening soon) located at the intersection of Airmont Road and Route 59 in the Village of Airmont will feature Auto Zone, Burger King and other national and locally based businesses.

The Town of Ramapo is also the home of two major Rockland tourist destinations; the Historic Lafayette Theater in Suffern and Palisades Credit Union Park in Pomona.

“I am elated that Ramapo has the lowest unemployment in Rockland County and has also been ranked the Safest Place to Live in New York State. These are conduits to further economic growth," added Specht.

