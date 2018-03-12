Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Toys 'R' Us Will Likely Close All 800 Stores, Affecting 33,000 Jobs

Joe Lombardi
Iconic, 70-year-old toy store chain Toys 'R' Us is now planning to sell or close all 800 of its U.S. stores, affecting as many as 33,000 jobs
Iconic, 70-year-old toy store chain Toys 'R' Us is now planning to sell or close all 800 of its U.S. stores, affecting as many as 33,000 jobs Photo Credit: File photo

Six months after filing for bankruptcy, Toys 'R' Us is now planning to sell or close all 800 of its U.S. stores, affecting as many as 33,000 jobs at the 70-year-old toy store chain.

The company made the announcement to employees on Wednesday, according to the Wall Street Journal.

A company representative confirmed the report, but noted that there would not be an immediate shutdown.

Toys 'R' Us was already in the process of closing about 180 stores.

In a conference call with employees, CEO David Brandon cited customers choosing to shop elsewhere and online as one of the main reasons for the closures.

