Westchester-Based IBM Fourth Quarter Earnings Exceed Estimates

Sam Barron
IBM
IBM Photo Credit: Tom Auchterlonie

ARMONK, N.Y. -- The fourth quarter was a good one for IBM, which is headquartered in Armonk.

The company announced revenue of $22.5 billion, an increase of 4 percent. The revenue beat investor expectations. The company earned about $5.18 per share, also beating investor expectations.

The company earned $36.5 billion in revenue in full-year strategic imperatives, an increase of 11 percent. Fourth quarter strategic imperatives revenues increased 17 percent.

IBM earned $17 billion in full-year cloud revenue, an increase of 24 percent from last year.

"During 2017, we strengthened our position as the leading enterprise cloud provider and established IBM as the blockchain leader for business," said Ginni Rometty, IBM chairman, president, and chief executive officer. "Looking ahead, we are uniquely positioned to help clients use data and AI to build smarter businesses."

