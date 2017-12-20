Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
events

Elks Lodge Serves Veterans A Holiday Dinner

Sam Barron
Facebook @sambarrondv Email me Read More Stories
Elks Ed Flynn and Mike Picarello serve dinner for veterans at the Montrose VA.
Elks Ed Flynn and Mike Picarello serve dinner for veterans at the Montrose VA. Photo Credit: Contributed

MONTROSE, N.Y. -- The South District Elks wanted to ensure veterans had a happy holidays.

The Elks, the Mid-Westchester Lodge 535 featuring the Armonk, Brewster, Ossining and Pearl River lodges served more than 100 veterans a holiday dinner on Thursday at the Montrose VA. The Elks also distributed sweatshirts and essential items, along with candy bags donated from students at Bedford Road School in Pleasantville.

"It's a wonderful time," Deirdre Vedovino, an Elk said. "It's really beautiful and they are so appreciative."

Vedovino, the veterans representative for her lodge,  said the Elks visit the veterans several times a year.

"The veterans are getting younger and younger," Vedovino said. "People see it as a nursing home, but it's not that at all. This can be a very emotional time for them. They don't get the recognition they deserve We have to support them.

Many of the veterans are homeless or living below the poverty level, Vedovino said.

"They just want someone to recognize them and show that we are," Vedovino said. "We want to make the holidays special for them."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.