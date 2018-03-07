Alexa, What's My Local News? Get Daily Voice On Your Flash Briefing

Hey Daily Voice readers!

There's no reason local news should be left out of your Alexa Flash Briefing, and it doesn't have to be if you download the Daily Voice Flash Briefing from Amazon by clicking here.

We need your help to test our new Alexa app and want your feedback. Available since early February, we now invite all our Alexa-enabled readers to give it a try. Let us know how it works, what you don't like about it, and, especially, what you do!

"I use it everyday myself to get a quick summary of what's going on in local news as I start my day," said Daily Voice President Ted Yang.

"Daily Voice is all about getting people the news they need, and Alexa is another channel to do that with."

How does it work? Alexa lines up the three most popular stories – from anywhere in our coverage area – in the last 24 hours.

"It's really worth checking at least once a day," said Yang.

"I think it is pretty exciting to be at the start of this new medium."

There are no current plans for a Google version... yet.

To download the Alexa app, visit Amazon . And let us know what you think: Drop an email to alexa@dailyvoice.com.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.