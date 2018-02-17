Area Woman Celebrates $2.5M Lottery Windfall

A 39-year-old Wallkill woman is $2.5 million richer after purchasing a scratch-off lottery ticket because she liked its color.

Yvette Moscatello of Wallkill made a routine stop for coffee at Stewart’s Shops on Route 32 in Modena and walked out with a $2.5M winning Lottery ticket. Moscatello purchased a $2,500 a Week for Life scratch-off ticket, a ticket she said she doesn’t normally play.

It was the color of the ticket that caught Moscatello’s eye: “I set my coffee down on the counter. They had the tickets under the glass and the $2,500 a Week for Life ticket stood out to me. It was so bright and colorful.”

She said waited until the next evening to scratch the ticket and didn't even realize it was a winner right away.

“At first I overlooked that it was a winner,” she explained. “I saw that I had matching 4s and that it was a jackpot. I ran to get my husband and we couldn’t believe it. We must have looked at the ticket a hundred times just to make sure!”

Moscatello opted to receive her prize as a one-time lump sum payment, lottery officials said. She will receive a check for $1,311,031 after required tax withholdings.

She plans to use the money for investments and college funds for her children.

Moscatello is the 9th New York Lottery player to claim a prize totaling $1,000,000 or more in 2018.

