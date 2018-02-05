Buckle Up! Nyack Hospital Explains How To Keep Your Child Safe When Driving

NYACK, N.Y. -- It may come as a surprise, but motor vehicle injuries are one of the leading causes of death among children in the United States. However many of these deaths can be prevented with the use of child safety or booster seats.

To help keep Rockland County children and parents safe, Nyack Hospital’s New Moms Circle will be hosting a support group on Saturday, Feb. 24 at the Nyack Library from 2 to 3:15 p.m.

The session will feature guest speaker Sarah Ludwig, certified child passenger safety technician and owner of Baby to Go.

When choosing a car seat, the CDC recommends the following age and weight guidelines:

Birth to 2: Use a rear-facing seat. A child's weight should be no higher than allowed on the seat's weight limit.

Age 2 to at least 5: Use a forward-facing child safety seat. When children outgrow their rear-facing seat, they should be buckled in a forward-facing car seat until at least age 5 or when they reach the upper weight or height limit of that seat.

Age 5 until seat belts fit properly: Once children outgrow their forward-facing seat, they should be buckled in a booster seat until seat belts fit properly. The recommended height for proper seat belt fit is 57 inches.

Children no longer need to use a booster seat once seat belts fit them properly. Seat belts fit properly when the lap belt lays across the upper highs (not the stomach) and the shoulder belt lays across the chest (not the neck).

Keep children ages 12 and under in the back seat.

Never place a rear-facing car seat in front of an active air bag.

Nyack Hospital's New Moms Circle support group meets monthly and is for mothers with infants and toddlers.

Pre-registration is required by calling 845-358-3370, ext. 228 or registering online .