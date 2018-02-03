Columbia Hematologist Brings Integrative Therapies Program To Westchester

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y. -- Cancer patients at NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital’s Cheryl R. Lindenbaum Comprehensive Cancer Center in Cortlandt Manor can enhance their quality of life at the new Integrative Therapies Program.

Spearheaded by J. Gregory Mears, MD , a hematologist/oncologist with ColumbiaDoctors, the faculty practice of Columbia University Medical Center, the program is designed to improve cancer patients’ physical, mental and spiritual well-being while they are undergoing active cancer treatment.

“The Integrative Therapies Program is an individualized, holistic and evidence-based approach to mitigate the side effects of cancer and its treatment,” explained Dr. Mears, who is Director of Integrative Therapies at the National Cancer Institute-Designated Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center and Medical Director of the Adult Chemotherapy Infusion Center at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center. The program offers lifestyle approaches to wellness including restorative yoga, meditation, relaxation techniques, exercise, nutrition and healthful cooking. “Although we still use drugs to ameliorate the side effects of cancer and its treatment, there are lifestyle approaches that can help patients manage these side effects and have an overall improved quality of life."

For the past 25 years, Dr. Mears has provided personalized care for patients with blood disorders including leukemia, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and multiple myeloma, and breast cancer. As an active clinical researcher in the fields of Hodgkin's and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma as well as breast cancer, Dr. Mears is closely associated with some of the world’s experts in these fields and can direct patients to clinical trials.

Cutting-edge treatments, however, are often not enough to help a cancer patient achieve total wellness. “In modern medicine, we’re sometimes too focused on the technology and we often neglect the whole person,” said Dr. Mears. “It is also important to help patients learn lifestyle changes that can enable them to cope with their treatment and get better more quickly.”

To make an appointment with Dr. Mears, call 914-293-840 or visit nyp.org/hudsonvalley for more information about our comprehensive cancer care program.