lifestyle

Daily Voice Readers' Photos Of Biggest Storm Of Winter: Part 3

Jon Craig
The calm after the storm at the Sabatini home In Briarcliff Manor. They thanked village crews who helped Con Edison restore power. Photo Credit: Contributed/ Lori and Ron Sabatini
Utility crews trimming trees and restoring power lines along Bedford Road at Maple Avenue in Armonk. Photo Credit: Contributed/ Dr. Kathy Reilly Fallon
Senasqua Park in Croton-On-Hudson Photo Credit: Contributed/ Kathleen Herde
Near the beginning of Wednesday's snowfall in Suffern. Photo Credit: Contributed/ Steve Goldberg
A neighbor’s SUV in Suffern on Thursday morning. Photo Credit: Contributed/ Steve Goldberg
This fallen tree near Tonetta Lake in Brewster caused many power outages after the March 2 storm. Photo Credit: Contributed/ Alicia Cacciola
Snow weighs down this lilac tree in Brewster after the second storm hit on Wednesday, March 7. Photo Credit: Contributed/ Alicia Cacciola
Loretta Alkalay of Edgemont at sunrise looking toward Scarsdale. Photo Credit: Contributed/ Loretta Alkalay
Dina's "almost 3-year-old" on a journey enjoying the latest snowfall in East Fishkill. Photo Credit: Contributed/ Dina Zahakos
Enjoying the latest snowfall in East Fishkill. Photo Credit: Contributed/ Dina Zahakos
Another snow scene in East Fishkill. Photo Credit: Contributed/ Dina Zahakos

The response has been so overwhelmingly positive that Daily Voice is posting a third round of winter storm photographs after the back-to-back Nor'easters.

Daily Voice readers rallied during our second brutal Nor'easter in a week to send some photos -- mostly pretty -- of the storm.

If you are still without power, or frustrated with the utility companies' delayed response, we also welcome photos of their recovery efforts.

If your children are having fun outdoors, or you spot a beautiful (or even scary) winter scene, please share it with Daily Voice readers.

Photos can be emailed to jcraig@dailyvoice.com . Please tell us who to credit.

Here is a link to the first round of winter storm photos posted earlier this week by Daily Voice.

Click here to see the second batch of photos received on Friday.

