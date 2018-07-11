‘Do Not Eat This Cereal’: New CDC Warning As Salmonella Outbreak Grows

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a blunt warning on Thursday as a Salmonella outbreak involving a popular Kellogg's cereal has now infected 100 people in 33 states, with 30 hospitalizations.

"Do not eat this cereal."

A recall for Honey Smacks, a sweetened puffed wheat product, was issued last month for boxes with a “best if used by” date between June 14, 2018 and June 14, 2019.

The CDC is urging consumers to throw either opened or unopened boxes in the trash even if some of the cereal had been eaten without people becoming ill.

For more on the recall from the CDC, click here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.