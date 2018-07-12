Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Don't Fall For These New Email Scams, Police Say

Daily Voice
Two of the emails making the rounds in the Apple email scam.
Two of the emails making the rounds in the Apple email scam. Photo Credit: Easton Police Department

There is are two new email scams that have been reported and police are warning area residents to be aware of it.

The emails claim to be from Apple or iCloud and both ask for specific, personal information. (Examples of each are shown above.)

Two other Apple-related scams are also making the rounds:

  • The FBI and U.S. Marshals Service issued an alert cautioning Americans to be on alert following a recent rash of phony phone calls coming from opportunistic fraudsters posing as AppleCare employees. For more, click here.
  • An area resident told Daily Voice that she received three calls purporting to be from Apple.Inc with the phone number of an Apple store. For more, click here.

