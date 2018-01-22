Contact Us
Facebook Makes Changes: Keep Seeing Daily Voice Stories In Your Newsfeed

Cecilia Levine
Facebook has announced it will soon prioritize posts from friends and family members, so users will be seeing less of their favorite news sites -- including Daily Voice.

It doesn't have to be that way.

Here's how you can keep Daily Voice stories rolling in your Facebook feeds.

Facebook for desktop

  • Go to www.Facebook.com , and select the drop-down arrow in the top right corner of the page.
  • Click on "News Feed Preferences."
  • Click on "Prioritize who to see first."
  • Select the pages and profiles you want to see appear first in your news feed (including Daily Voice). The pages and profiles you select will show a star with a blue badge.
  • Finally, click on "Done."

Facebook for iPhone

  • Select the three-line menu in the bottom right-hand corner of the app.
  • Scroll to the bottom of the menu and select "Settings."
  • Select "News Feed Preferences."
  • Select "Prioritize who to see first."
  • Select the pages and profiles you want to see appear first in your news feed (including Daily Voice). The pages and profiles you select will show a blue badge with a star.
  • Select "Done."

Facebook for Android

  • Select the three-line menu in the top right-hand corner of the app.
  • Scroll to the bottom of the menu and select "News Feed Preferences."
  • Select "Prioritize who to see first."
  • Select the pages and profiles you want to see appear first in your news feed (including Daily Voice).
  • Select "Done."

Happy reading!

