Feeling The Winter Blues? Here's How To Get Your Diet Ready For Spring

ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y. -- Winter's cold days and long nights can wreak havoc on even the most disciplined dieter. As the snow begins to melt and the promise of outdoor activities returns, here's how to make sure your body is ready to "spring ahead."

“Over the cold months, most of us tend to hibernate," said Susan Epstein, MS, RD, CDN, registered dietitian at The Surgical Weight Loss Institute at Good Samaritan Hospital, a member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth). To shed those extra pounds and reclaim warm-weather figures, she encourages people to get moving. “If you are taking a phone call, stand up, pace around the room or walk up a few flights of stairs. In general, choose stairs over elevators whenever possible. On the hour, try to take a five-minute walk or at least stand up and stretch your muscles,” she said. And use these five easy ways to “spring clean” your diet:

1. Stock up on the brightly colored fruits and vegetables of the season, such as apricots, plums, berries and melons, as well as spinach, asparagus and colorful peppers.

2. Make zucchini noodles as a substitute for pasta.

3. Shop the perimeter of your grocery store for produce, lean proteins and low-fat dairy products.

4. Watch your portions! Fill your plate with 1⁄4 lean protein, 1⁄4 healthy carbohydrates and the remainder of the space with a brightly colored salad or cooked vegetables.

5. Stay hydrated with water to control your appetite and flush out toxins.

