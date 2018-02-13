Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: New Storm Update: Half-Foot Of Snow Now Possible For Entire Area
lifestyle

First TV Interview With 'Kayak Killer' Graswald Since Prison Release To Air

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Angelika Graswalk talks with Elizabeth Vargas on '20/20.'
Angelika Graswalk talks with Elizabeth Vargas on '20/20.' Photo Credit: ABC News

Angelika Graswald, the "kayak killer," who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the drowning death of her fiancé, will sit down with Elizabeth Vargas on "20/20" on Friday for her first interview since she was released from prison.

According to ABC, the show revisits the case with Vargas and Graswald, talking about the death of her fiancé, Vince Viafore, and what life is like now that she is free again.

The hour show includes footage of Graswald the day she was released from prison, her 911 call and interrogation tape, and interviews with Richard Portale, her defense attorney; Mary Ann Viafore, Vince’s mother; and Todd Wright, a kayak expert who goes back to the Hudson River where the mysterious tragedy occurred, ABC said.

Graswald was convicted of killing her 46-year-old Poughkeepsie financé during a Hudson River kayaking trip the couple took to Bannerman Island on April 19, 2015, in a case that has attracted national media attention. Graswald admitted that she facilitated Viafore’s drowning by removing the plug from his kayak and that she knew the locking clip on one of his paddles was missing.

She was also the beneficiary of his $250,000 life insurance policy which she did not forfeit her claim to with her plea.

"I can't comment on whether she will even try to collect the claim," Portale said. "This is still ongoing and there are so many variables pending."

Graswald, who had been married twice before, said after the sentencing that she still loved and missed Viafore.

"I am not a murderer. I’ve said that from the beginning. If I could do anything to bring Vince back, I would."

The episode is set to air at 10 p.m. on ABC.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.