lifestyle

Hudson Valley Among Priciest Places To Get Hitched In America

Getting hitched in Westchester? Get ready to empty your wallet. Photo Credit: The Royal Manor Facebook

True love might be priceless, but a wedding in Westchester and the Hudson Valley will leave your wallet hurting.

Westchester and the Hudson Valley comes in at No. 8 on the list of most expensive places to get married in America, according to a new survey of 13,000 brides and grooms by The Knot.

The national average is $29,858 -- Westchester/Hudson Valley's average is $42,444.

The most expensive place in America to get hitched is Manhattan ($86,916) followed by Long Island ($57,343).

Click here for the full list.

