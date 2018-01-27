Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Police Bust Rockland Sales Associate For Allegedly Stealing More Than $50K
lifestyle

Hudson Valley Residents, You'll Have New Chance To 'Come On Down!'

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
"Come on up" to Kingston, Hudson Valley Residents. The next Price is Right Live contest is set for October. Tickets are for sale in Poughkeepsie and Ticketmaster.
"Come on up" to Kingston, Hudson Valley Residents. The next Price is Right Live contest is set for October. Tickets are for sale in Poughkeepsie and Ticketmaster. Photo Credit: Provided

The "Price is Right Live" is coming back to the Hudson Valley with $12 million in cash and prizes up for grabs.

Following the success of the Price is Right Live in Poughkeepsie, the traveling game show will be played at Ulster Performing Arts Center in Kingston on Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 8 p.m.

Hudson Valley residents who are picked as contestants will have a chance to win cash and prizes that include appliances, vacations and or new car, the Hudson Valley Post reported in this news article.

Randomly-selected contestants will get to play fan-favorite games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and participate in the Showcase, according to the Post, and some audience members can even win prizes from their seats.

Admission starts at $45. You can buy tickets at the Bardavon Box Office, 35 Market St. in Poughkeepsie, the UPAC Box Office, 601 Broadway in Kingston, or online at Ticketmaster.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.