Hudson Valley Residents, You'll Have New Chance To 'Come On Down!'

The "Price is Right Live" is coming back to the Hudson Valley with $12 million in cash and prizes up for grabs.

Following the success of the Price is Right Live in Poughkeepsie, the traveling game show will be played at Ulster Performing Arts Center in Kingston on Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 8 p.m.

Hudson Valley residents who are picked as contestants will have a chance to win cash and prizes that include appliances, vacations and or new car, the Hudson Valley Post reported in this news article.

Randomly-selected contestants will get to play fan-favorite games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and participate in the Showcase, according to the Post, and some audience members can even win prizes from their seats.

Admission starts at $45. You can buy tickets at the Bardavon Box Office, 35 Market St. in Poughkeepsie, the UPAC Box Office, 601 Broadway in Kingston, or online at Ticketmaster.

