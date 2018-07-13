James Franco Films HBO Series In Rockland

Star watchers never know who they might run into in the Hudson Valley these days.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, it was 'The Deuce," star, actor James Franco, filming in Tappan on Washington and Main streets, according to On Locations Vacations , which tracks where TV shows and movies are filming.

Sorry, but on Thursday, the show, which also stars Maggie Gyllenhaal returned to New York City for production, but you never know when the hot duo will head back to the Valley.

The show, an HBO series, tells the story of the rise of the porn industry in the 1970s. The second season is set to premiere on Sunday, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m.

Franco’s reputation has taken a hit in the last few months over rumors and finger pointing that he had behaved inappropriately toward women, including actor Ally Sheedy and five other women, reported Vanity Fair.

The smoldering actor jumped on top of the allegations in an interview with Stephen Colbert and by issuing statements through his attorney's denying any wrongdoing and offering apologies if he did offend anyone. Apparently, HBO is standing behind Franco and moving forward with the series.

So, star watchers, keep your eyes open and let Daily Voice know if you see Franco or any other stars out and about.

