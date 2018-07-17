Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Jeanine Pirro Spars With Whoopi Goldberg Backstage After Heated Appearance On 'The View'

Joe Lombardi
Jeanine Pirro appearing on ABC-TV's "The View."
Jeanine Pirro appearing on ABC-TV's "The View." Video Credit: The View

A combative appearance by former Westchester County District Attorney Jeanine Pirro on ABC-TV's "The View" got even more heated off the air on Thursday.

Pirro got into what Page Six describes as an "explosive argument backstage" with co-host Whoopi Goldberg after the two got into an argument on the show over President Donald Trump.

The tension began when Pirro pointed to Goldberg and said Goldberg had "Trump Derangement Syndrome."

"Did you just point at me?" Goldberg responded. "Listen, I don't have Trump Derangement. Let me tell you what I have. I'm tired of a person starting a conversation with Mexicans are liars and rapists."

Goldberg went on to say, "I'm 62 years old. There have been a lot of people in office I didn't agree with. But I have never seen anything like this. I've never seen anybody whip up so much hate. I've never seen anybody been so dismissive."

After the show, a source told Page Six that Pirro told Goldberg "she’s fought for victims her whole life.”

Goldberg then reportedly told Pirro that the two have known each other a long time, "but still, get the (expletive deleted) out of this building."

Pirro came on the show to promote her new book, “Liars, Leakers, and Liberals: The Case Against the Anti-Trump Conspiracy."

