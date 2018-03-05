Lineup For Hudson Valley Restaurant Week Unveiled

The Valley Table has unveiled the lineup for the Hudson Valley Restaurant Week that starts Monday, March 12 and runs through March 25, just after the start of spring.

Participating restaurants will showcase their best dishes via three-course, prix-fixe lunch ($22.95) and dinner ($32.95) menus.

Spanning 115 miles, Hudson Valley Restaurant Week encompasses restaurants from seven counties including Columbia, Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Ulster and Westchester.

“We are thrilled to announce the list of the spring 2018 participating restaurants and extend a warm welcome to the new restaurants that have signed on as part of our Restaurant Week family,” said Janet Crawshaw, publisher of The Valley Table and founder of Hudson Valley Restaurant Week.

The majority of participating chefs and restaurateurs use locally-sourced ingredients in support of area farms, winemakers, distillers, artisanal producers and purveyors.

Of the many new restaurants that have signed up for the first time this spring are the European-influenced restaurant at the boutique Beacon Hotel in Dutchess; Windsor Grille in Rockland serving grilled steaks, burgers and other American specialtie; The Egg’s Nest, offering vegetarian and vegan-friendly food in an kitsch setting in Ulster; Butterfield, also in Ulster located at the historic Hasbrouck House, serves an ever-changing, seasonal menu that showcases the bounty of the Hudson Valley; the recently-opened, nautical-themed, 3 Westerly Bar & Grille in Westchester, providing seafood-focused American fare as well as Fortina, a destination Italian eatery that offers food prepared in a wood-fired oven.

The complete list of restaurants is available here .

Reservations are highly recommended at all participating Hudson Valley Restaurant Week restaurants.

The Valley Table is responsible for producing Hudson Valley Restaurant Week which is only made possible by the support of community sponsors, including: Hudson Whiskey, Dutchess County Tourism, Orange County Tourism, Rockland County Tourism, Ulster County Tourism, Westchester County Tourism, Angry Orchard, The Culinary Institute of America, Irving Farm Coffee Roasters, Performance Food Service, Pamal Broadcasting, Poughkeepsie Media Group and The Journal News.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.