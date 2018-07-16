Montefiore Nyack Hospital Celebrates Motherhood With Breastfeeding Events

As studies have increasingly shown the benefits of breastfeeding, mothers and newborns in Rockland County are able to receive support from one of the region's premier maternal care centers thanks to Montefiore Nyack Hospital.

Recently awarded the 2018 IBCLC Care Award for excellence in lactation care by The International Board of Lactation Consultant Examiners and International Lactation Consultant Association, Montefiore Nyack Hospital helps new mothers and families successfully begin breastfeeding and assists with overcoming breastfeeding challenges that may develop over time.

Breastfeeding has important health benefits for both babies and mothers, as infants who are breastfed have reduced risks of asthma, obesity, Type 2 diabetes, ear and respiratory infections, and sudden infant death syndrome. Breastfeeding can also help lower a mother’s risk of heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and ovarian and breast cancer.

To help promote both mother and baby health, Montefiore Nyack Hospital is hosting the following informational programs:

Area pregnant mothers and mothers with infants and toddlers up to 18 months old are invited to join the hospital's New Moms Circle support group which meets once-a-month for a topical discussion of motherhood. The next group will meet on Saturday, July 21 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. at the Nyack Library. The topic for this meeting is “Everything Breastmilk.”

To register, call the Nyack Library Children’s Room at 845-358-3370, ext. 228 or sign up online .

On Wednesday, July 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., the Rockland County Breastfeeding Coalition will be held at Montefiore Nyack Hospital. This meeting is co-facilitated by the Rockland County Department of Health and the Lower Hudson Valley Perinatal Network. Local agencies, healthcare providers, lactation specialists, breastfeeding mothers and supporters are welcome to attend.

To register, email medranos@lhvpn.net.

On Saturday, Aug. 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., the 2018 Big Latch On will be hosted at The Prenatal Center at Montefiore Nyack Hospital. The Big Latch On is a worldwide community event where mothers with babies and young children join together in a supportive environment to breastfeed at a designated “latch on” time in celebration of World Breastfeeding Week.

For more information, call 845-348-7505. To register, sign up as a “participant” online.

To learn more about the breastfeeding support services offered at Montefiore Nyack Hospital, please call 845-348-2676 or click here.