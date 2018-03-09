Contact Us
New Dog Making A Mess Of Things In Governor's Mansion, Cuomo Says

Gov. Andrew Cuomo with his new dog, Captain.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo with his new dog, Captain. Photo Credit: Twitter/Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's new dog is a handful, the frustrated governor from New Castle said at a recent news conference.

"I'm working through these issues with him, but he's still a friend,'' Cuomo said of Captain, his new pet at the Albany Mansion.

"I think this dog has an undiagnosed bowel disorder," Cuomo told reporters, noting that he won't poop or pee in temperatures below 68 degrees, and seems to prefer a mat or rug to urinate now.

"So now, it's just me and the dog," Cuomo said.

