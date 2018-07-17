Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Seem Him Or His Car? Alert Issued For Missing Hudson Valley Man
lifestyle

New Millionaires: IDs Released For Friends Who Won $5M Lottery

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Two best friends from Westchester won $5 million on a scratch-off ticket.
Two best friends from Westchester won $5 million on a scratch-off ticket. Photo Credit: New York Lottery Office

Two Westchester County best friends who won $5 million in the New York Lottery said they are headed to Florida to buy vacation homes after receiving their winning checks on Friday.

Dominick Belfiore, 66,  of West Harrison and 63-year-old Salvatore Garro from White Plains won the jackpot on the popular Set For Life scratch-off ticket.

Both opted to receive their prize as a one-time lump sum payment. Each will receive a net check totaling $1,287,026 after required withholdings, lottery officials said.

“We’re more like brothers than friends,” explained Garro. “We pool our money together and play the Lottery every day.”

Last month Garro went out to buy their daily tickets one of the tickets was a Set For Life scratch-off ticket. “I scratched off the jackpot and I was so shocked I started crying.” “We’ve been waiting a long time for this to happen,” added Belfiore.

The lucky winners said they are excited and shocked and plan to use their winnings to buy vacation homes in Florida and take care of their families.

The winning ticket was purchased at Silver Lake Service Center at 259 Underhill Avenue in West Harrison.

As of Friday, there are seven outstanding top prizes available on the Set For Life ticket. To check to see if you are a winner, click here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.