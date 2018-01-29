Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
New MTV 'Jersey Shore,' With Area Native Snooki, To Film In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
Joe Lombardi
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi.
Get ready for some wild partying and drama Hudson Valley.

MTV announced Wednesday it's filming a new "Jersey Shore" type show in the area complete with wannabe Snooki's.

On its teaser for the show called "Winter Break: Hunter Mountain," MTV says the docuseries will feature eight twentysomethings, who all want to escape and have a little fun during winter break. The network says the show is set "in a cabin near an idyllic ski resort," or in other words, Hunter Mountain in Greene County.

The show, set to hit the air on Feb. 27, will tell "the raw story of eight young strangers," MTV says. The show plans to feature tons of parties, bonding (you know what that means), drama, and oh yeah, skiing and snowboarding.

The cast includes:

  • Jeffrey Brewer (J. Brew), Manchester, N.H.
  • Marc Vindas, Bergenfield, N.J.
  • Carissa Witham, Waterbury, Conn.
  • Jillian Metz, Manalapan, N.J.
  • Alex Shinder (Sheen), Hoboken, N.J.
  • Taylar Shinn, Oroville, C.A.
  • Alessandra Camerlingo, Blairstown, N.J.
  • Taylor James (TJ) Angus, Rutland, M.A.

Know any of the stars? Let us know.

