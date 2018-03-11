New Rockland Eagle Scout Brian Smith Cited For Building Bocce Court

Rockland County Executive Ed Day congratulated Brian Smith of Sloatsburg Troop 31 at his Eagle Scout Court of Honor ceremony.

Brian's community service project was to construct a new bocce ball court on the property of the Sloatsburg Senior Center as well as two benches and cedar planting boxes.

Brian is a freshman at Sacred Heart University.

"We are proud of his efforts and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors," Day said.

