Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Rockland Students Stand Up, Speak Out On National Walkout Day
lifestyle

New Rockland Eagle Scout Brian Smith Cited For Building Bocce Court

Daily Voice
Rockland County Executive Ed Day congratulates new Eagle Scout Brian Smith of Sloatsburg.
Rockland County Executive Ed Day congratulates new Eagle Scout Brian Smith of Sloatsburg. Photo Credit: Provided

Rockland County Executive Ed Day congratulated Brian Smith of Sloatsburg Troop 31 at his Eagle Scout Court of Honor ceremony.

Brian's community service project was to construct a new bocce ball court on the property of the Sloatsburg Senior Center as well as two benches and cedar planting boxes.

Brian is a freshman at Sacred Heart University.

"We are proud of his efforts and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors," Day said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.