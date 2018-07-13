On Netflix Now: Seinfeld, Minhaj 'Comedians In Cars' Hudson Valley Episode

Jerry Seinfeld's "Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee" episode filmed last November in Westchester is on Netflix now.

The "Nobody Cries at a Joke" episode features "Daily Show" correspondent Hasan Minhaj. The comics popped into Clockwork Records, enjoyed coffee at Center Restaurant in Hastings-on-Hudson and drove a 1992 Ferrari Testarossa.

Seinfeld explains over pancakes why baseball is better than basketball, and learns that Minhaj's wife is pregnant -- with the baby girl that they welcomed in April.

