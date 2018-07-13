Contact Us
On Netflix Now: Seinfeld, Minhaj 'Comedians In Cars' Hudson Valley Episode

Jerry Seinfeld and "Daily Show" correspondent Hasan Minhaj talk over pancakes and coffee at Center Restaurant in Hastings.
Jerry Seinfeld and "Daily Show" correspondent Hasan Minhaj talk over pancakes and coffee at Center Restaurant in Hastings. Photo Credit: Courtesy Netflix

Jerry Seinfeld's "Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee" episode filmed last November in Westchester is on Netflix now.

The "Nobody Cries at a Joke" episode features "Daily Show" correspondent Hasan Minhaj. The comics popped into Clockwork Records, enjoyed coffee at Center Restaurant in Hastings-on-Hudson and drove a 1992 Ferrari Testarossa.

Seinfeld explains over pancakes why baseball is better than basketball, and learns that Minhaj's wife is pregnant -- with the baby girl that they welcomed in April.

