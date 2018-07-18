Parasite In McDonald's Salads Sickens 163 People In 13 States

The foodborne outbreak linked to McDonald's salads is growing.

A total of 163 people have now been sickened across 13 states after eating salads contaminated with a parasite, Cyclospora.

McDonald's has stopped selling those salads at some 3,000 restaurants, all located in Midwest states: Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, West Virginia and Missouri.

McDonald's said it stopped selling salads at impacted restaurants "until we can switch to another lettuce blend supplier."

Most people infected with Cyclospora develop diarrhea, but other symptoms can occur, including weight loss, loss of appetite, bloating, increased gas, nausea, fatigue, vomiting, fever, and abdominal cramps.

If untreated, symptoms can persist for several weeks or a month or more.

