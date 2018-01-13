Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Production Crew/Casting Call For Movie Being Shot In Orange County

Kathy Reakes
Calling all movie production crews willing to work for free.
Calling all movie production crews willing to work for free. Photo Credit: Creative Commons

For those looking to break into the movie business, now's your chance to work for free on a short horror film filming in the Hudson Valley next month.

Kaleidoscope Productions is working on a "no budget" short film in Newburgh on Saturday, Feb. 24 and Sunday, Feb. 25 to be entered into film festivals. The film is about a sheriff in small town in upstate New York who uncovers a satanic haunting while investigating a domestic violence call.

The company is looking for the following positions:

  • Sound person with sound mixer
  • Art Director
  • Makeup Artist
  • Gaffer

They are also looking to cast a female between the ages of 8 and 13-years-old that the sheriff finds in the closet of the haunted house.

The director said they are looking for people who are excited about working on set and have a couple of days available to do something cool.

Craft service will be provided.

Please email resumes and queries to mrkaleidoscopeproductions@gmail.com . For more information about the production company, visit www.mrkaleidoscope.com .

