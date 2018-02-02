See It? Commercial For Movie Made In Hudson Valley Airs During Super Bowl

The Hudson Valley was on display in one of the premier commercial slots on Sunday's telecast of LII on NBC and many residents in the area may not have even realized it.

A trailer for a movie filmed in Dutchess County was the first commercial that aired following singer Pink's rendition of the national anthem.

Paramount Pictures' “A Quiet Place," a supernatural horror film, was produced last year in Dover and Pawling.

The film is produced by Michael Bay (“Transformers”) and his Platinum Dunes’ partners Andrew Form and Brad Fuller ("Ouija," "The Purge," "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre”), from a spec script by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck which was rewritten by John Krasinski.

Krasinski, of "The Office," fame also directed "A Quiet Place" and co-stars in the film alongside his wife, Emily Blunt (“The Girl on the Train,” "Devil Wears Prada").

The production in Dutchess was not without controversy. West Dover Road in the towns of Dover and Pawling was closed for more than six weeks in the fall as production was being done at Starkdale Farm.

The estimated cost for a 30-second commercial during the game is $5 million.

Paramount will release “A Quiet Place” on April 6.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.