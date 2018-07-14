Six-Time World Pizza Champ Bruno DiFabio Opens Restaurant In Area

Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Jon Craig
Joe Lombardi
Bruno DiFabio has opened a new restaurant.
Bruno DiFabio has opened a new restaurant. Photo Credit: Provided

This month, six-time world pizza champion Bruno DiFabio brings his exciting concept to the Hudson Valley in the form of Pizza Union Gastro-Kitchen & Bar located in Newburgh.

DiFabio made his first pizza dough as a teenager in a little Italian restaurant in Springdale near Stamford, CT.

Numerous awards, 16 restaurants, and several Food Network gigs later,  DiFabio bought that neighborhood eatery in 2015 and created Amore Cucina & Bar, a high energy restaurant and gathering place that features his signature Pizza Romana and hearty Italian fare, offering food enthusiasts old and new school Italian dishes.

At the newest restaurant at 1400 Route 300 in Newburgh, Pizza Union’s brand new floor to ceiling construction utilizes a rustic palette of exposed brick and distressed wood. A large bar and lounge area accommodates more than 30 people.

The beverage program features a well thought out wine list with a concentration on Italian varietals, as well as creative cocktails and imported and craft beer.

Dining capacity for up to 100 people is set amid a casual trattoria style interior of wood furnishings, subdue lighting, and pizza counter seating which frames a copper-clad pizza oven imported from Italy. A stunning wall mural by artist Sharon Leichsenring dazzles with a larger than life abondanza woman on her Vespa – with a pizza in hand, of course. A large patio during the warmer months welcomes more than 40 customers.

Pizza Union will feature DiFabio’s popular Pizza Romana, a square pie that uses the “Poolish” dough method of a 72-hour fermentation process and is cooked in a gas-fired brick floor oven. Varieties include; Nuts & Bolts with asiago, mozzarella, olives, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, pepperoni, hot salami, sausage, garlic, and tomato marinara; and the Juliet topped with mozzarella, gorgonzola dolce, prosciutto, fig jam, balsamic glaze, and shaved Grana Padano. More traditional round pies can be topped with whatever suits your fancy or try some favorites such as the “OTP” Dilorenzo Style with mozzarella, seasoned ground tomatoes, freshly pinched sausage, oregano, or the Starry Hope topped with mozzarella, house made meatballs, caramelized onions, pesto and creamy ricotta.

Pizza Union will be open day and night, 7 days a week. For more details, click here: www.mypizzaunion.com or call 845-522-8248 .

