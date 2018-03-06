Contact Us
Thanks For Fantastic Winter Storm Photos. . . Keep Them Coming!

Jon Craig
Darian Dedvukaj, 5, and his 14-year-old brother, Ivan enjoying this week's winter weather in South Salem. Photo Credit: Contributed/ Yulia Dedvukaj
Ward Pound Ridge Reservation on Wednesday afternoon. Photo Credit: Contributed/ Tina Chan
Wampus Brook Park in Armonk. This photo was taken by budding photographer James Edward Fallon', 16. Photo Credit: Contributed/ James Edward Fallon
A snowy scene from White Plains. Photo Credit: Contributed/ Nicholas Wolff
A snowy bird feeder in Granite Springs. Photo Credit: Contributed/ Jaclyn Nelson
Backyard scene in Ridgefield after the storm moved through. Photo Credit: Contributed/Steve Melnick
Hickory House in Spring Valley. Photo Credit: Contributed/ Wally Diaz
Westport's snowy Main Street looking quiet and serene Wednesday evening before trees started falling and power went out. Photo Credit: Contributed/ Marc Hartog
Opperman's Pond in Mount Pleasant on Thursday, March 8 after yet another Nor'easter hit the Hudson Valley. Photo Credit: Jon Craig
This is my bamboo that is bowed down to the ground. Photo Credit: Contributed/ Londa Wilson
Kathy Sido emailed a photo of some snow-covered turkeys. Photo Credit: Contributed/ Kathy Sido
Snow in Cold Spring. Photo Credit: Contributed/ Fred Kohut
This week's storm aftermath in South Salem. Photo Credit: Contributed/ Yulia Dedvukaj

While the weather outside is frightful, this storm can be exhilarating, too, right?

Daily Voice readers rallied during our second brutal Nor-easter in a week to send some photos -- mostly pretty -- of the storm.

If you are still without power, or frustrated with the utility companies' delayed response, we also welcome photos of their recovery efforts.

If your children are having fun outdoors, or you spot a beautiful (or even scary) winter scene, please share it with Daily Voice readers.

Photos can be emailed to jcraig@dailyvoice.com or jlombardi@dailyvoice.com . Please tell us who to credit.

