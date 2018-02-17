This Is The One Bar You Should Visit In Rockland, Website Says

A website highlights what the writer calls are the most interesting bars for each county statewide, including five in the Hudson Valley.

In Dutchess County, the website Upstate New York featured Hyde Park Brewing Company in Hyde Park. In Orange County, the favorite was Il Cenacolo in Newburgh. Carriage House in Mahopac was the most interesting bar in Putnam County and The Dolphin in Yonkers was featured in Westchester County. (More details by county below.)

You can check out overviews on each of the five bars in the Hudson Valley by clicking here to read the Upstate New York story.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.