Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
lifestyle

'Throw-Away Dogs' Staying In Rockland

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Fred, left, and Dudley were both strays in Newark but are now up for adoption with Halfway Hounds in Park Ridge.
Fred, left, and Dudley were both strays in Newark but are now up for adoption with Halfway Hounds in Park Ridge. Photo Credit: Halfway Hounds

PARK RIDGE, N.J. — A pair of pups rescued from the streets of Newark by Park Ridge's Halfway Hounds have found comfort in each other's friendship.

Dudley and Fred -- both found as strays -- are staying at Pampered Paws Hotel and Spa in Spring Valley, while rescue officials search for their forever families.

The dogs were spotted snuggling with each other this week, "enjoying the companionship and security they never had," rescue officials told Daily Voice.

Dudley, the black, mastiff mix , is almost three years old and loves the company of other dogs. He is not good with young children but is a mush and would be a great family dog, the rescue says.

Fred was taken in with his "wife" Wilma and loves life. He wants nothing more than butt rubs and to place his big head on your lap for some quality time.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.