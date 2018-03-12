Traffic Alert Issued For Pearl River St. Patrick's Day Parade

Hundreds are expected to make their way to Pearl River over the weekend to celebrate at the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Rockland County.

The Orangetown Police Department issued an alert this week warning Pearl River residents that there will be restricted parking in the area on Sunday, when the parade kicks off from the Pfizer parking lot at 1:30 p.m.

The parade will then turn east onto East Crooked Hill Road, turning south onto North Middletown Road, west onto East Central Avenue and turning south onto South Main Street, where it will reach its conclusion.

Police said that beginning at noon on Sunday, those roads will be closed. On street parking will be available in the area, but there may be certain restrictions on select roadways. Parking enforcement will take place. Any parked vehicles that are found to impede emergency response or endangers public safety will be ticketed and towed.

Handicapped parking will be available in the Key Bank parking lot on North Middletown Road and the municipal lot on the corner of North William Street and East Washington Avenue. Open container laws will be actively enforced.

