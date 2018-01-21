Updated: Boil Water Alert Lifted In Parts Of Sloatsburg

Updated: The Rockland County Department of Health lifted the boil water alert at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y. - A water main break in Sloatsburg has led to a “boil water” order for some residents that may last as long as a week, according to a SUEZ spokesperson.

The “boil water” order was issued on Thursday morning, and SUEZ said customers affected will be notified when it is lifted. Customers “are ordered to boil their water before using it for drinking or cooking purposes.” Customers may also see a decrease in water pressure while work is being completed.

SUEZ said that only a select few residences were affected:

Lincoln Street: 3, 7, 8, 9, 10 ,12, 13, 16, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 30, 31, 32, 34, 35, 36, 39, 40, 41, 44, 45, 45A, 46, 48, 50, 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 60, 62, 63, 64, 66, 67, 68, 70, 72, 74, 75, 76, 77, 78, 79, 80, 81, 82, 85.

Grant Street: 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 41, 42, 46, 49, 50, 51, 53, 54, 55, 57, 58, 60, 61, 63, 66, 67, 68.

Jordan Court: 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9.

Janet Court: 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 11.

Bass Place: 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11.

Adam Court: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10,11.

“Customers are ordered to boil their water for one minute for the following uses: drinking, cooking, baking, washing dishes, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula, mixing juices or drinks, feeding pets or other consumption. Water does not have to be boiled for showering or washing clothes.”

According to SUEZ, harmful microbes in drinking water can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk for infants, some elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems.

“SUEZ emergency crews will collect water samples to monitor the safety of the drinking water and submit all results to the Rockland County Department of Health for review. Once these results have been reviewed by the Department of Health, a decision will be made as to whether or not the boil water notice can be lifted. SUEZ will be responsible for communicating that information to their customers.”

