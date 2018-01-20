Amazing Grace: VanderWaal Takes Center Stage In Rockland

EAST RAMAPO, N.Y. -- Grace VanderWaal gave her hometown a special treat Monday night.

The "America's Got Talent" winner and Suffern native performed with East Ramapo's Little Miracles choir at Chesnut Ridge Middle School. VanderWaal founded the choir last year as part of her Little Miracles foundation.

She recently donated Fender ukeleles to the choir.

VanderWaal kicks off her tour on Feb. 5 in Massachusetts.

