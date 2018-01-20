Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Spring Valley Man Nabbed In Nanuet Auto Center Robbery
neighbors

Amazing Grace: VanderWaal Takes Center Stage In Rockland

Sam Barron
Facebook @sambarrondv Email me Read More Stories
Suffern resident Grace VanderWaal recently performed in East Ramapo
Suffern resident Grace VanderWaal recently performed in East Ramapo Photo Credit: Twitter

EAST RAMAPO, N.Y. -- Grace VanderWaal gave her hometown a special treat Monday night.

The "America's Got Talent" winner and Suffern native performed with East Ramapo's Little Miracles choir at Chesnut Ridge Middle School. VanderWaal founded the choir last year as part of her Little Miracles foundation.

A select audience of parents, faculty and school officials on Monday night were treated to the first-ever performance by the choir, which VanderWaal formed last year as part of her Little Miracles foundation. She recently donated Fender ukeleles to the choir.

VanderWaal kicks off her tour on Feb. 5 in Massachusetts.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.