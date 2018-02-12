Contact Us
neighbors

Clarkstown Community Rallies Behind Teen Firefighter Hospitalized With Flu

Willy McCue Photo Credit: GoFundMe
Willy McCue. Photo Credit: GoFundMe

A Hudson Valley community is coming together in support of a teenage New City Fire Department volunteer who has fallen critically ill after contracting the flu.

A GoFundMe fundraising campaign was started by Clarkstown High School North football coach Joseph Trongone on behalf of 19-year-old Clarkstown resident Willy McCue, who contracted the flu and has since been hospitalized with complications.

A graduate of Clarkstown High School North and current college student, McCue has been transferred to the intensive care unit at Montefiore High School. He is currently being isolated to prevent any further complications.

According to the GoFundMe page, “(McCue’s parents) shall be by Willy’s bedside for an unknown period of time. When he does come home, Willy certainly will require ongoing medical care. Many people have asked how they can be supportive of Willy and his amazing family during this medical crisis.”

The fundraising page was set up on Monday afternoon, and it raised more than $20,000 of its stated $25,000 goal in just two days.

“Donating to Team McCue will ensure that the family can provide for any uncovered medical expenses, any unexpected costs that arise through travel and caregiving an hour from home, and the eventual home care Willy will need while he is recovering. Every cent will go towards Willy’s journey to recovery. Together we can help Willy heal so he can return to college, return to volunteering with the New City Fire Department, and return to the healthy, vibrant young man he was just a few weeks ago.”

Those interested in donating to Team McCue can do so here. This information can be shared on social media by clicking below.

