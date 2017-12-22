Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Know It? Lost Dog Found At Little Tor Elementary School

Zak Failla
The Clarkstown Police Department moved this missing husky to a New City kennel.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y. - The Clarkstown Police Department is hopeful of the public’s assistance as they attempt to reunite a lost dog that was found at a local elementary school.

The Clarkstown Police Department issued an alert on Thursday afternoon after a lost Husky was found at the Little Tor Elementary School in New CIty. The dog has since been taken to the Hi-Tor Kennel in Pomona.

Anyone who recognizes the dog or who may know its owners have been asked to contact the kennel by calling (845) 354-7900. This information can be shared on social media by clicking below.

