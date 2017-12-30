Contact Us
Meet 'Baby Boy Fuchs,' Rockland's First Newborn Of 2018

Daily Voice
County Executive Ed Day with Shuli Fuchs, hospital CEO Dr. Mary Leahy, and members of the maternity nursing staff at Good Samaritan Hospital, a member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network. Photo Credit: Contributed

Rockland County Executive Ed Day welcomed Baby Boy Fuchs, who came into the world at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern at 12:07 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1 – the first baby born in Rockland County this year.

Mom Sarah “Shuli” Fuchs and her husband, Zack, will name the baby when he is eight days old in accordance with Jewish tradition. The baby weighed 6 lbs. and 9 oz. and will join three older siblings at home in Monsey.

“We wish him a life of health and happiness,” Day said as he presented Shuli Fuchs with a certificate of congratulations.

"He is a gift from God and we are very excited," Shuli Fuchs said as she held her new baby.

