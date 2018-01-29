Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
neighbors

Production Crew/Casting Call For Movie Being Shot In Orange County

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Calling all movie production crews willing to work for free.
Calling all movie production crews willing to work for free. Photo Credit: Creative Commons

For those looking to break into the movie business, now's your chance to work for free on a short horror film filming in the Hudson Valley next month.

Kaleidoscope Productions is working on a "no budget" short film in Newburgh on Saturday, Feb. 24 and Sunday, Feb. 25 to be entered into film festivals. The film is about a sheriff in small town in upstate New York who uncovers a satanic haunting while investigating a domestic violence call.

The company is looking for the following positions:

  • Sound person with sound mixer
  • Art Director
  • Makeup Artist
  • Gaffer

They are also looking to cast a female between the ages of 8 and 13-years-old that the sheriff finds in the closet of the haunted house.

The director said they are looking for people who are excited about working on set and have a couple of days available to do something cool.

Craft service will be provided.

Please email resumes and queries to mrkaleidoscopeproductions@gmail.com . For more information about the production company, visit www.mrkaleidoscope.com .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.